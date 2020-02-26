Mackie Reiterates Buy Rating for Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mackie in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.80 target price on the stock. Mackie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 140.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.79. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

