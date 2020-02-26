Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Macquarie Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years. Macquarie Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 263.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Macquarie Infrastructure to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. 1,121,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.42. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIC shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

