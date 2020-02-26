Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%.

MIC traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 188.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on MIC. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

