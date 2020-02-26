MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGNX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 39,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,020. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.