Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

MDGL traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,632. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $148.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.