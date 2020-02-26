Maecenas (ART) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Maecenas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $14.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.67 or 0.02513381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00123718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.