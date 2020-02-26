Magnum Market Cap Hits $742.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Magnum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.27 or 0.02644492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00210284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00124530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

