Manchester United PLC to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Manchester United has a payout ratio of 900.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Manchester United to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 163.6%.

NYSE MANU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,615. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.74, a PEG ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

