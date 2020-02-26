Manna Market Cap Hits $174,869.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a market capitalization of $174,869.00 and $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manna has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001590 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000221 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,409.84 or 0.96070573 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,632,477 coins and its circulating supply is 654,897,679 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

