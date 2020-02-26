Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in February

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the January 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 million, a P/E ratio of -83.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.54% of Mannatech worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

