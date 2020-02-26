MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MNKD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. 51,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,237. The firm has a market cap of $313.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MannKind by 5,998.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MannKind by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

