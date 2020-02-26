Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Earns Media Impact Score of -5.00

News headlines about Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) have been trending extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Maple Gold Mines earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CVE:MGM traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 503,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. Maple Gold Mines has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get Maple Gold Mines alerts:

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 701 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 37,475 hectares located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.