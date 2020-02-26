Maribeth Nash Bearfield Sells 6,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,313.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BFAM traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.25. 362,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.66. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $176.98.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,345,000 after acquiring an additional 449,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,212,000 after acquiring an additional 95,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.