Mark A. Caylor Sells 4,805 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NOC stock traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,208. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after buying an additional 877,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,873,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,372,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,037,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,047,000 after buying an additional 199,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,894,000 after buying an additional 39,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

