Mark R. Widmar Sells 23,358 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FSLR traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,026,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $527,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Solar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,170 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Solar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,109,525 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,049,000 after purchasing an additional 84,235 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in First Solar by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 267,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,438 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,916,000 after purchasing an additional 255,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

