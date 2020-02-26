Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises 3.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,294.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,235.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,168.49. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 39.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,174.00.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.59, for a total transaction of $283,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,243.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $1,308,599. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

