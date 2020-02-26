Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,562 shares of company stock worth $16,543,861 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.26. 1,369,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,066. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

