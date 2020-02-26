Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-6.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.48. Marriott International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.30-6.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Marriott International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.19. 4,961,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.71. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In related news, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $3,044,510.00. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $342,516.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,562 shares of company stock worth $16,543,861. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.