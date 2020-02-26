Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. Marriott International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.30-6.53 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Raymond James cut Marriott International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Marriott International stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $347,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,861 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

