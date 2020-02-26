Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.01-9.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.43.

NYSE VAC traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $191,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,991 shares of company stock worth $9,270,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

