Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. 3,891,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,016,394. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.