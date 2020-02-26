Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Marvell Technology Group has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.15-0.19 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.15-$0.19 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.16.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

