Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CEO Sells $486,617.79 in Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CEO Vivek Gupta sold 28,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $486,617.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,948 shares in the company, valued at $303,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MHH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. 132,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,363. Mastech Digital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastech Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

