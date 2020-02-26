Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s 4th Largest Position

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,231 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

MA traded down $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $299.63. 7,062,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,250. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $326.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.73 and its 200-day moving average is $291.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.