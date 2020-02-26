Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is TCW Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,336 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $189,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 24,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $6,098,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,813,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.89. The stock has a market cap of $326.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.