Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.04. 9,388,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.73 and a 200-day moving average of $291.89. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $326.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

