Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $183,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 24,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Shares of MA traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.04. 9,388,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,250. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.89. The firm has a market cap of $326.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.