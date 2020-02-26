Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.26. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $140,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $172,314. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

