Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Matson had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.26 million.

MATX stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. 10,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. Matson has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Get Matson alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,255.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.