Max Property Group (MPG) Achieves Market Cap of $279,175.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded down 60% against the dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $279,175.00 and $18,012.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

