Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.60. Solar Senior Capital has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

