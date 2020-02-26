Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $575.61 Million

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report sales of $575.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $575.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $542.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $650,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply