Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $575.61 Million

Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report sales of $575.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $575.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $542.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $650,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

