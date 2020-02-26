McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.55 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.25 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of MCLS stock traded down GBX 7.70 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 36.50 ($0.48). 475,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,871. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 million and a PE ratio of 6.19. McColl’s Retail Group has a 52 week low of GBX 37 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Wednesday.

About McColl’s Retail Group

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

