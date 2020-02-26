McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after acquiring an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after buying an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,166,000 after buying an additional 114,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,492,000 after buying an additional 33,324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,075,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.09. 177,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,018. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

