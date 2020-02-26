MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

MCP Master Income Trust has a twelve month low of A$1.99 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.05.

MCP Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

