MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MDJH remained flat at $$2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523. MDJM has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDJM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

