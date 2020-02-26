MediBloc [QRC20] Market Capitalization Achieves $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,922.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.13 or 0.02509840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.41 or 0.03480381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00693551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00793149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00083752 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00027630 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00550563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en.

