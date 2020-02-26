Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35 to $1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.0 million to $171.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.20 million.Medifast also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.25-6.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Medifast stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.48. The company had a trading volume of 777,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,555. Medifast has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $159.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

