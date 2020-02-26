Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25 to $6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.0 million to $745.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $798.90 million.Medifast also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.25-6.55 EPS.

MED traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.48. The company had a trading volume of 777,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,555. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.87. Medifast has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $159.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.84%.

MED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

