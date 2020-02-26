MediShares (MDS) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One MediShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. MediShares has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $188,138.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.27 or 0.02644492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00210284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00124530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

