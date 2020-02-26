Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mediwound had a net margin of 69.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,971. Mediwound has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

