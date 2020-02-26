Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given New Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEDP. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. CSFB lifted their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

MEDP stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50. Medpace has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $109.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.46.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Medpace by 32.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

