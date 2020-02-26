Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Blackhill Capital Inc.

Blackhill Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.4% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

