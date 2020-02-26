Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the January 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBSB. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 170,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $943.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 253.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 71,168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 148.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.