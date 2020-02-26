Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. 350,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.37. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcilwraith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 91,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $5,013,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.