Merit Medical Systems’ (MMSI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

