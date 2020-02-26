Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) EVP Sells $1,012,741.12 in Stock

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,012,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,019.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,706. Merus NV has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Merus alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 937.6% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,600 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 811,872 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRUS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.