Metal (MTL) Market Cap Tops $16.71 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Metal has a total market cap of $16.71 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. During the last week, Metal has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.67 or 0.02513381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209519 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00123718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,183,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kyber Network, Tidex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.