Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.26

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, CoinBene, HitBTC and Bitfinex. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $19.98 million and $785,637.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.12 or 0.02505864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00085814 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,674,940 coins and its circulating supply is 77,674,835 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Coinsuper, TOPBTC, RightBTC, CoinBene, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

