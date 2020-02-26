Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $13.80 EPS

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Metro Bank stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 186 ($2.45). 7,748,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,330. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 155.20 ($2.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,549 ($20.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 224.22. The firm has a market cap of $320.70 million and a PE ratio of 15.90.

MTRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 395.22 ($5.20).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

